Cannon, John Wilson II, 95. Tulsa

Cannon, John Wilson II, 95. Tulsa, retired lineman for Southwestern Bell / US Navy Veteran. Died Sunday, January 15. Visitation: Wednesday, 9:00 am- 5:00 pm, family here 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Mark Griffith Funeral Home, Westwood. Funeral Service, Thursday, 1:00 pm, Trinity Baptist Church.. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood.

