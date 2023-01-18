Cannon, John Wilson II, 95. Tulsa, retired lineman for Southwestern Bell / US Navy Veteran. Died Sunday, January 15. Visitation: Wednesday, 9:00 am- 5:00 pm, family here 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Mark Griffith Funeral Home, Westwood. Funeral Service, Thursday, 1:00 pm, Trinity Baptist Church.. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood.
