Campbell, Jr., Jack, 94. Tulsa, Retired

Campbell, Jr., Jack, 94. Tulsa, Retired from KVOO. Died Saturday, October 22, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held 1:00 PM, Saturday, at Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service, Bixby. Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service & Crematory

