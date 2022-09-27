 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Campbell, Doris Compton, 75. Muskogee, O

Campbell, Doris Compton, 75. Muskogee, OK, Music Teacher. Died Saturday, September 24, 2022. Reception will be 12Noon-2PM, Wednesday at Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa with a 2:00 P.M., funeral service to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home - 918-663-2233

