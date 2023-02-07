Calvert, Ledah, 94. Broken Arrow, retired Wal-Mart shoe department manager. Died Saturday, February 4. Viewing at Garrett Funeral Home Broken Arrow 12-4:30 pm Tuesday, and 9-11:30 am, Wednesday. Graveside service 1 pm, Wednesday, Park Grove Cemetery. Garrett Funeral Home Broken Arrow
