Calcut, Jr., Mark, 28. Coweta, Diesel

Calcut, Jr., Mark, 28. Coweta, Diesel Mechanic. Died Saturday, December 31. Viewing: Friday from 11AM-8PM at Hayhurst. Family will receive visitors on Friday from 1-6PM. Rosary: Friday at 7PM at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Funeral Service: Saturday, January 7 at 10:30AM at Church of Saint Benedict in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Hayhurst Funeral Home

