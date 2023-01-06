Calcut, Jr., Mark, 28. Coweta, Diesel Mechanic. Died Saturday, December 31. Viewing: Friday from 11AM-8PM at Hayhurst. Family will receive visitors on Friday from 1-6PM. Rosary: Friday at 7PM at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Funeral Service: Saturday, January 7 at 10:30AM at Church of Saint Benedict in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Hayhurst Funeral Home
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.