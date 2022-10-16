 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Caffee, Paula, 79. Tulsa, Retired Lunch

  • 0

Caffee, Paula, 79. Tulsa, Retired Lunch Lady. Died Monday, October 10. A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert