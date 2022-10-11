 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Cabioc, Oakley William "Okie", 91. Sand Springs

Cabioc, Oakley William "Okie", 91. Sand Springs, Retired Sheffield Steel employee. Died Saturday, October 8. Private family services. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service

