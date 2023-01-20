 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Byars, (Billy) Rex, 88. Beggs, Oklahoma, Frito-Lay. Died Tuesday, January 17. Celebration of life will be at First Baptist Church, Mounds, Oklahoma, Thursday, at 10:00 a.m. Special memories to the family by email 1dadnme@byars.ws.

