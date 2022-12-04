Buzzard, James " Charlie, 82. NOBLE, OK, Retired Grandfather and US Army Veteran. Died Friday, November 25th 2022. Memorial service is Monday, December 19th, 2022, at 1 p.m. at McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church, Norman, OK, followed by a visitation reception. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made at www/noblepsfoundation.org/buzzard.
