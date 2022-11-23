 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Butler, Maebelle, 98. Sand Springs, Medical Assistant. Died Nov. 22, 2022. Visitation- 12:00 noon to 8pm WednesdayGraveside service-10:00 am Friday, Woodland Cemetery in Sand Springs. Mobley-Groesbeck

