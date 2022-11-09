Butler, Clyde Lee, 89. Tulsa, Real Estat

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Butler, Clyde Lee, 89. Tulsa, Real Estate Agent/ Builder. Died Monday, November 7. Visitation: Wednesday, 12:00 - 6:00, Mark Griffith Funeral Home, Westwood. Graveside Service: Thursday, 1:00, Woodland Park Cemetery. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood.

