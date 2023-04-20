Butcher, Harold, 92. Sapulpa, Steel worker and U.S. Army veteran. Died Friday, April 14. Visitation will be Thursday, from 5-7 pm, at Smith Funeral Home, 1208 S Main St., Sapulpa, OK. Funeral Services are Friday, at 1 pm, at Smith Funeral Home, Sapulpa, OK. Smith Funeral Home
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.