Buster, Terri, 60. Broken Arrow, OK, Dental Assistant. Died Friday, December 2. Visitation will be held Thursday, from 5-7 PM at Floral Haven Funeral Home Funeral services will be held Friday at 10:00 AM at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. A reception will follow the services at Floral Haven Family Center at 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM. Floral Haven Funeral Home
