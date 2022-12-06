 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Buster, Terri, 60. Broken Arrow, OK

Buster, Terri, 60. Broken Arrow, OK, Dental Assistant. Died Friday, December 2. Visitation will be held Thursday, from 5-7 PM at Floral Haven Funeral Home Funeral services will be held Friday at 10:00 AM at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. A reception will follow the services at Floral Haven Family Center at 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM. Floral Haven Funeral Home

