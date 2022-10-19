 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Burrus, Bayla Nell, 71. Sapulpa

  • 0

Burrus, Bayla Nell, 71. Sapulpa, Homemaker. Died Saturday, October 15. Visitation Wednesday, 6pm-8pm, Schaudt Funeral Service, Glenpool. Funeral Service Thursday, 2:30pm, Glenpool Church of Christ. Schaudt Funeral Service

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert