Burr, Thomas, 80. Collinsville, USPS Postmaster and Navy Veteran. Died Saturday, January 14. Graveside service, 10:00 am, Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson, OK. Celebration of Life, 2:00 pm, Friday, Foundations Church, Broken Arrow, OK. Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home
