Burnett, Donna, 80. Coweta, OK

Burnett, Donna, 80. Coweta, OK, Missionary. Died Sunday, January 15th. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5-7pm at Moore Southlawn Funeral Home, 9350 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK. Funeral Services will be held at 11am on Thursday at Garnett Road Baptist Church, 620 S Garnett Rd, Tulsa, OK. Moore Funeral Home- Southlawn Chapel

