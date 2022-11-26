 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Burkhalter, Ottway, 86. Owasso, Tulsa

Burkhalter, Ottway, 86. Owasso, Tulsa Public Schools transportation director and U.S. Navy veteran. Died Sunday, November 20. Services pending . Mowery

