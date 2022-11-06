 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Burgess, Raymond C., 67. Tulsa, Laser

Burgess, Raymond C., 67. Tulsa, Laser Operator. Died Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Funeral Services: 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Moore's Eastlawn Chapel. Moore's Eastlawn Chapel

