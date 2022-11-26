Burger, Edward foreman, 81. Tulsa, Systems Analyst Manager. Died Tuesday, November 22. Visitation will be 4-6 pm, Tuesday, November 29th at Floral Haven. Funeral Service will be 12:30 pm, Wednesday, November 30th at Floral Haven Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel
