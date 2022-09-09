 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Burcham, Marlethea, 66

From the Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for September 9 series
Owasso. Burcham, Marlethea, 66. Supervisor Assistant - Construction. Died Saturday, September 3. Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Collinsville, OK. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service

