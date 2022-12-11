 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Bufogle, Joseph, 69. Tulsa, OK, Attorney

Bufogle, Joseph, 69. Tulsa, OK, Attorney. Died Sunday, November 27, 2022. Memorial Service will be 1:00 P.M., Friday, December 16, 2022 at Asbury Chapel, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home

