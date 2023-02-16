Bryant, Joyce, 84. Hallett, Owner/Operator of Catering. Died Saturday, February 11. Visitation will be held Thursday, 10 am - 7 pm, at Chapman-Black Funeral Home in Cleveland, Oklahoma. Rosary will be held Friday, 6 - 7 pm, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cleveland, Oklahoma. Funeral Service will be held Saturday 11 am, at Chapman-Black Funeral Home Chapel in Cleveland, Oklahoma. Chapman-Black Funeral Home
