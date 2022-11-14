Bryan, Beverly, 73. Tulsa, television journalist. Died Thursday, Nov 3. Rosary 7 PM Monday and Funeral Mass 11 AM Tuesday, both at Church of the Madalene. Fitzgerald Ivy
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.