Brumm, Robert, 72. Broken Arrow, Senior

Brumm, Robert, 72. Broken Arrow, Senior Aircraft Mechanic and US Air Force Veteran. Died Saturday, January 7th. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home

