Brown, Vincent "Joe", 76. Okmulgee

Brown, Vincent "Joe", 76. Okmulgee, Shoe Store Owner and Air Force Veteran. Died 11/17/2022. 7 PM Mon Rosary McClendon-Winters Funeral Home; Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Tue St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. McClendon-Winters (Okmulgee)

