Brown Sr, Robert, 82. Tulsa, OK, Veteran/Heavy Equipment Operator. Died Sunday November 6, 2022. Viewing: 9AM to 5PM, Monday and Tuesday, November 14 and 15, 2022, at Funeral Home. Graveside Service: 2:30PM, Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson.

