Brown, Sherri, 68. Broken Arrow

Brown, Sherri, 68. Broken Arrow, Administrative Assistant for ODOT. Died Wednesday, November 16. Viewing: Monday, November 21 from 11-8, Family will visit with guests from 6-8. Service: Tuesday, November 22 at 4PM at Hayhurst Chapel in Broken Arrow . Hayhurst Funeral Home

