Brown, Sherri, 68. Broken Arrow, Administrative Assistant for ODOT. Died Wednesday, November 16. Viewing: Monday, November 21 from 11-8, Family will visit with guests from 6-8. Service: Tuesday, November 22 at 4PM at Hayhurst Chapel in Broken Arrow . Hayhurst Funeral Home
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.