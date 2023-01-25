 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Brown, James M., 87. Tulsa, Owner

Brown, James M., 87. Tulsa, Owner/Pharmacist with Freeland-Brown Pharmacy and U.S. Air Force veteran. Died January 19, 2023. Celebration of life, 2pm, Saturday, at John Knox Presbyterian Church, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233

