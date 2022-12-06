 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Brown, Gary, 55. Broken Arrow, Air

Brown, Gary, 55. Broken Arrow, Air National Guard, Security Officer for Department of Corrections. Died Friday, December 2. Viewing: Thursday from 12-8PM, Funeral Service: Friday at 11AM at Hayhurst Chapel in Broken Arrow, OK. Hayhurst Funeral Home

