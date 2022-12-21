 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Brown, Betty Geneva (Surrett), 97 years. Sand Springs, Homemaker. Died Sunday, December 18. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs

