Brown, Betty Geneva (Surrett), 97 years. Sand Springs, Homemaker. Died Sunday, December 18. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 27, at the Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Monday 12-6 p.m.. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.