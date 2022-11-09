 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Brooks, Colleen, 92. Tulsa, Child

Brooks, Colleen, 92. Tulsa, Child Development Supervisor. Died Saturday, October 29. Visitation will be held on Friday from 1PM-8PM, at Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home. A rosary service will take place the same day at 4PM, also at Butler-Stumpff & Dyer. A funeral service for Colleen will be held at Saint Augustine Catholic Church at 10:00 AM on Saturday.. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer

