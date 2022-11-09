Brooks, Colleen, 92. Tulsa, Child Development Supervisor. Died Saturday, October 29. Visitation will be held on Friday from 1PM-8PM, at Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home. A rosary service will take place the same day at 4PM, also at Butler-Stumpff & Dyer. A funeral service for Colleen will be held at Saint Augustine Catholic Church at 10:00 AM on Saturday.. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.