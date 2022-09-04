 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Broken Arrow. Langford, Thomas, 90. Retired Gas Hearth Operator with Ford Glass Plant; Veteran of the United States Navy. Died Wednesday, August 31. Visitation, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home. Celebration of Life Service, 3:00 pm, Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home

