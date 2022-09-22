Pendergraft, Ruby, 91. Broken Arrow, Former owner/operator of Sweet Adeline's Ice Cream Parlor. Died Sunday, September 18. Viewing 9AM until 4:30PM Thursday, September 22, Garrett Funeral Home/Funeral service 10AM Friday, September 23, Chapel of Garrett Funeral Home/Private family burial Ottawa Indian Cemetery, Miami, OK. Garrett Funeral Home Broken Arrow
