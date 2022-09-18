 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Broken Arrow

  • 0

Buenzow, Duane C., 82. Broken Arrow, Safety Manager of Propane Distribution and Army Veteran. Died Sunday, September 11. Memorial service at 2:00 p.m., Thursday at Fellowship Lutheran Church. Moore Southlawn Chapel

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert