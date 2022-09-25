 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Hibma, Betty, 98. Broken Arrow, Postal Clerk. Died Wednesday, September 21. Visitation: Monday, September 26 from 12-8PM. Funeral: Tuesday, September 27 at 2PM at Hayhurst Chapel in Broken Arrow. Hayhurst Funeral Home

