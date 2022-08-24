Broken Arrow. Fagan, Denise, 68. Retired Home Health Aid for Oxford Home Healthcare. Died Sunday, August 21. Visitation on Thursday, at 5:30-7:30 pm. Funeral Service on Friday, at 10:00 am, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside Service Friday, at 1:00 pm at Mount Hermon Cemetery.. Hayhurst
