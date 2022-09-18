 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Broken Arrow

Reading, Betty, 93. Broken Arrow, First Grade School Teacher. Died Wednesday, September 14th. Graveside services at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceloa, Indiana. Moore Southlawn Chapel

