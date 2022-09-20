Scism, Truman, 72. Broken Arrow, Retired roofer. Died Sunday, September 18. Viewing Tuesday, September 20 from Noon to 4:30pm at Garrett Funeral Home/Services Wednesday, September 21 at 10am in Chapel of Garrett Funeral Home. Garrett Funeral Home
