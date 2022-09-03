 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Broken Arrow. Edwards, Linda, 74. Accounting. Died Monday, August 29. Visitation Tuesday, from 11am-8pm, Funeral Service, The Assembly at Broken Arrow, Wednesday, at 10am. Hayhurst Funeral Home

