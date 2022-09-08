 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Broken Arrow. Fuston, Jo Ann, 88. Nurse. Died Wednesday, September 7. Visitation will be held on Saturday, 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday, 11:00 a.m., both at Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Memorial Chapel followed by interment at Memorial Park Cemetery. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home

