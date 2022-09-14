Boyd, Billy Joe, 87. Broken Arrow, Aeronautical Engineer. Died Monday, August 22. Celebration of Life, 11:00 am, Thursday, First Presbyterian Church, 709 S. Boston Ave. Floral Haven Funeral Home and Crematory
