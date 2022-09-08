 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Broken Arrow. Davis, Eugene, 87. Retired Machinist. Died Tuesday, September 6. Viewing 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, at Garrett Funeral Home Broken Arrow. Graveside service 3:00 p.m. Friday, Vernon Cemetery, Coweta. Garrett Funeral Home Broken Arrow

