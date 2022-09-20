Wendorff, Ann, 93. Broken Arrow, Business Owner. Died Sunday, September 18. Memorial Services will be held at 4pm on Wednesday, at John Knox Presbyterian Church, 2929 E 31st St, Tulsa. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.