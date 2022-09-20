 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Broken Arrow

  • 0

Wendorff, Ann, 93. Broken Arrow, Business Owner. Died Sunday, September 18. Memorial Services will be held at 4pm on Wednesday, at John Knox Presbyterian Church, 2929 E 31st St, Tulsa. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert