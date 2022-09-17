Cicchino, Joe, 77. Broken Arrow, U.S. Army Veteran and Minister at Vision of Love Ministries. Died Sunday, September 11. Celebration of Life Service on Tuesday, September 20, 10:00 AM at Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel followed by Committal Service, 12:30 PM at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Hayhurst
