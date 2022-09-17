 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Cicchino, Joe, 77. Broken Arrow, U.S. Army Veteran and Minister at Vision of Love Ministries. Died Sunday, September 11. Celebration of Life Service on Tuesday, September 20, 10:00 AM at Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel followed by Committal Service, 12:30 PM at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Hayhurst

