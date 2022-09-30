Reynolds, John , 95. Broken Arrow, Boeing Aviation. Died Monday, September 26. Visitation: Sunday, October 2nd from 2-8pm at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service: Monday, October 3rd at 1pm at Aspen Park Baptist Church in Broken Arrow. Hayhurst Funeral Home
