Broken Arrow

Reynolds, John , 95. Broken Arrow, Boeing Aviation. Died Monday, September 26. Visitation: Sunday, October 2nd from 2-8pm at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service: Monday, October 3rd at 1pm at Aspen Park Baptist Church in Broken Arrow. Hayhurst Funeral Home

