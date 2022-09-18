 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Broken Arrow

Watts, Beulah, 98. Broken Arrow, Retired Aircraft Fabricator with McDonnell Douglas. Died Sunday, September 11. Visitation is Sunday, from 2-4pm. Services are Monday, at 2pm, both held at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

