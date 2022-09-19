 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Smith , Howard, 95. Broken Arrow, Salesman and Seaman First Class in the U.S. Navy. Died Friday, September 9. Visitation will be held Thursday, from 5-7 pm. Funeral services will be held Friday, at 10:00 am at Floral Haven Funeral Home 6500 S 129th E Ave, Broken Arrow.

