Bristow. Hutson, J.C., 97. Former owner of Bristow Tire and U.S. Army Veteran. Died Thursday, September 1. Graveside service is 1:00 pm, Wednesday, at Magnolia Memorial Gardens, Bristow. Celebration of Life service will follow at 2:00 pm at First Baptist Church. Hutchins-Maples Matherly
